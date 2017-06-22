Kenya: IOC Considers More Action on Kenya

A furious International Olympic Committee (IOC) could reprimand Kenya over a failed election when its Executive Board meets on July 9-10, this year in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The IOC have demanded for concrete answers from the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) after their elections aborted on May 5 after a High Court injunction.

That happened as the hearing of a case where the Kenya Tae Kwondo stopped the Nock election was on Wednesday deferred to July 30, this year.

Pere Miró, the IOC Deputy Director General said that Nock will have to furnish them with valid reasons on why the elections flopped after Kenya Tae Kwondo Federation took legal action despite a series of consultative meetings.

"A complete update on this situation will be provided at the next meeting of the IOC Executive Board on 9 and 10 July 2017, which will reserve the right to take any further action in accordance with the Olympic Charter," said Miro in a response to Nock secretary general Francis Paul, who had written to IOC explaining the situation in Kenya.

Miro accused Nock of dragging IOC officials into the issues saying that for the last one year they have spared no effort to facilitate and ensure the smooth and peaceful implementation of the roadmap agreed upon between all parties.

"Unfortunately, these allegations look like another attempt to avoid addressing the real issues," said Miro. "As you know, the IOC's role is to work for the interest of the Olympic and Sports Movement and the athletes as a whole, in accordance with the Olympic Charter and the principles and rules of the Olympic Movement."

Miro noted that it is in this spirit that a roadmap was established in September 2016 in agreement with all concerned parties.

"However, the deadlines mentioned in this roadmap have not been respected, despite tireless efforts from the IOC, with a great deal of understanding and patience, to assist your Nock in completing the agreed process," Miro told Paul.

Miro wants Nock to clarify why Kenya Tae kwondo's case was not discussed and sorted out during Nock's last Extraordinary General Assembly where the revised constitution was adopted.

ICO also demand answers from Nock why they involved the sports ministry and registrar in trying to verify and conform the eligibility of members then turns around to accuse the government for interference.

In their letter to IOC, Paul pleaded with IOC to resume funding saying that they were currently facing a financial crisis in trying to pay rent and salaries for their staff, but Miro noted that there was no progress in this situation hence no reason for IOC to re-consider its decision to withhold its payments and subsidies to Nock.

Miro accused Nock of falsehood saying it's only Tae kwondo who stopped the election process and not Sports Dispute Tribunal as Paul indicated in their letter.