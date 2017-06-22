Photo: The Herald

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa (file photo).

The opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) has scoffed at vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa's recent claim that government has met its electoral promise to create 2, 2 million jobs.

PDP spokesperson Jacob Mafume said the remarks smack of ignorance particularly against the background of massive job retrenchments and company closures since 2013.

"Mnangagwa's distorted reality was expressed through a shocking sensational claim that the government had created more than 2 million jobs; we found this hallucination not only flummoxing but also nauseating," he said in a Monday statement.

"It was and remains an insult to the jobless masses of our people until such a time Mnangagwa gets back to his senses to withdraw the statement."

Approximately 20,000 people, according to Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU), lost their jobs following the 2015 Zuva Constitutional Court ruling which allowed the laying-off workers on three months' notice. About 230 companies closed shop in the first half of last year.

Mafume said the job losses prove the Zanu PF government's incapacity to solve the problems.

"A few correct fiscal decisions made consistently in this situation will result in recovery of the economy as well as rapid economic growth coupled with rebound factors," he said adding, "We are aware that this will not happen considering the peasantry displayed in Chinamonics as well as the new wave of madness being preached in the command mantra."

Zimbabwe's economy has been on a downward spiral since 2013 and industry capacity utilisation has dropped to the levels of 2008 of below 30 percent while the budget deficit now stands at 44 percent of Gross Domestic Product.

However, following a good agricultural season and better mineral prices, Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa revised upwards the expected economic growth rate to 2, 7 percent.

Economists have been urging government to address corruption, implement easy of doing business reforms and reduce its wage bill to create a conducive environment for growth.