Photo: Nyasa Times

Embattled Agriculture minister George Chaponda.

The Public Affairs Committee (PAC), a quasi-religious body and governance watchdog, has formally adopted some of the recommendations delegates to 5+1 All-Inclusive Stakeholders Conference in Blantyre made to President Peter Mutharika's administration, including independence of oversight institutions such as the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC).

The body has since pledged to engage government on the implementation of the recommendations.

During the conference held from 7th to 8th June, delegates recommended, among other things, that the Executive should stop using public broadcaster Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) as a political tool.

The the religious body has included the recommendation that MBC should put to end its propaganda and parading of traditional leaders.

It has also been recommended that University Act should be reviewed especially statues that govern public universities.

The issue of fired minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development George Chaponda, whose conduct with private company Transglobe was suspicious--according to two reports of commissions of inquiry, one by President Peter Mutharika and another by Parliament--also featured highly during the conference as delegates gave authorities 30 days to charge him.

PAC has adopted that resolution and recommended that Chaponda should be arrested "based on the due process of the law". The body also wants allcashgate matters should be expeditiously pursued.

The recommendations also include call for serious investigations be instituted into the death of The Polytechnic student Robert Chasowa and ACB senior official David Njauju.

They also recommended establishment of a Public Appointments Commission as well as special financial crimes division of the High Court, and that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) should be reporting to Minister alone and not the Head of State.

Pac Chairperson, Reverend Felix Chingota and Peter Mulomole, Publicity Secretary, said the recommendations delegates made were genuine and that the quasi-religious grouping has adopted them.

In statement made available to Nyasa Times, Chingota and Mulomole noted that the recommendations require actions to resolve them and that Pac will prioritize dialogue with specific timeframe, terms of reference and results as a way of conflict prevention and enhancing social cohesion in Malawi.

The statement follows a meeting Pac Board of governance which includes mother bodies had on 21 June, 2017 in Blantyre.

"That the recommendations from the conference are genuine and require actions in resolving them. We note that soon after the 5+1 All-Inclusive Stakeholders Conference relevant authorities have commented on some of these recommendations.

Chingota said failure by government to implement the recommendations made by the delegates would result in more frustrations for the citizenry.