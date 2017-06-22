Uganda: Farmaajo Back in Uganda 7 Years After His Resignation As PM

Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo jas arrived in the Uganda capital Kampala for a UN refugee summit seven years after resigning as a Prime Minister.

Farmaajo's resignation in June 2011 followed the Kampala Accord that was signed to end a major political conflict between Prime Minister and President Sheikh Ahmed Sheikh Shariff.

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni is said to have been instrumental in persuading Farmaajo to resign to end the impasse.

Farmaajo had initially declined to resign following demands by the President on grounds that only Parliament had the powers to relieve him of his duties.

There were pro-Farmaajo protests in Mogadishu but after the Kampala accord the then PM conceeded. The accord extended mandates of President and Speaker Shariff Aden to August 2012 the date of new elections. Farmaajo has met his counterpart Yoweri Museveni head of the refugee summit that started on Thursday.