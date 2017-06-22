President John Magufuli has sent a condolence message to the family of Ally Mohamed , a staunch supporter of the ruling party CCM and Young Africans who died in a road accident in Dodoma on Monday.

Popularly known as Ali Yanga, the deceased was an entertainer, supporter of the ruling party, Young Africans and the national football team whenever they played in and outside the country.

He died at Chipogolo village in Mpwapwa District on Monday, June 20, this year of road accident while on promotional tour.

Dr Magufuli said in an offi cial statement issued yesterday by Director of Presidential Communication, Gerson Msigwa, he will remember him for his crucial role he played in mobilising and promoting sports and other national issues.

Ali Yanga during his lifetime supported his club Yanga, the National team, Taifa Stars as well as CCM campaigns and the big national events such as Uhuru Torch run and top leaders tours.

"I have received with great shock and sadness the devastating news of Ali Yanga's death. We were with him during the 2015 general election campaigns and he contributed much in making Tanzanians vote for me and the ruling party CCM.

He was a tireless fighter and campaigner for the Yanga and the national team wherever they played," he said. "His death is a big blow to Yanga, Taifa Stars and the country. May Almighty God rest his soul in eternal peace," said President Magufuli in a statement.