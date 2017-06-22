Rwanda: Trio Signs Contract Extension at Rayon

Rayon Sports midfielders Kevin Muhire, Francois Mugisha and Nova Bayama have signed a two-year contract extension each to remain with the league champions until the end of the 2018/19 campaign. The club secretary general and spokesperson, Olivier Gakwaya has confirmed.

Muhire, 19, has been influential for Djuma Masudi's side, guiding them to the 2016 Peace Cup success and the league title this year.

It is reported that both Mugisha and Muhire received a sign-on fee of Rwf5m each and will earn Rwf300,000 per month, while Bayama received Rwf6m and will be earning a salary of Rwf350,000 on top of other bonuses.

"They are all good players, very skilled, still young and we are glad to have them here for two more years. To have them to sign contracts is like signing new players," Gakwaya told Times Sport.

He added, "The three are among several players whose contracts were ending this season and we're in talks with each one of them, so that we go for holidays when everyone knows where they stand."

In preparation for a major assault on three fronts next season, including the League, Peace Cup and CAF Champions League, the club is looking to renew contracts of senior players; Eric 'Bakame' Ndayishimiye, Fabrice Mugheni Kakule, Frank Lomami, Thierry Manzi, Jean D'Amour Ndacyayisenga, Abouba Sibomana and Savio Dominique Nshuti, who is believed to have agreed terms to join APR FC.

Meanwhile, Gakwaya has confirmed that Abouba Bashunga will leave the club at the end of the season.

Rayon Sports will represent Rwanda in next year's CAF Champions League after winning the league title for the 8th time and they are on course to retain the Peace Cup.