Some of the drugs suspected to have been stolen from Fort Portal hospital at Kabarole Police Station recently.

Kabarole — A survey by the Rwenzori Anti-Corruption Coalition (RAC) shows that Kabarole District tops the Rwenzori region in corruption cases, with instances of misappropriation of public funds meant for service delivery being most frequent.

Of the 103 cases investigated by RAC in the period between January and March 2017, more than Shs1.9 billion was found misappropriated in the seven districts in the sub-region. Kabarole is followed by Bundibugyo, Kasese, Ntoroko, Kamwenge, Kyenjojo and Kyegegwa districts.

The sectors investigated include health, education, production, natural resources, works and administration to which money disbursed to extend service delivery to the grassroots was allegedly embezzled.

According to RAC, Shs1.9 billion was not accounted for in the districts of Kabarole, Kamwenge, Kyenjojo, Kasese, Bundibugyo, Ntoroko and Kyegegwa in the different sectors in the period under consideration.

In Kabarole District, 31 cases were reported to RAC, with an estimated value of Shs785 million misappropriated and only 15 cases concluded and Shs294 million recovered. Bundibugyo handled 17 cases worth Shs41.5 million, with only nine of the cases concluded and Shs500,000 recovered.

In Kabarole District, mismanagement of funds was cited at Kidubuli Health Centre III, where Shs4.6 million was discovered missing in a space of two months under the PHC funds. It is alleged that the officer-in-charge is not transparent in handling funds as she never displays records of funds received.

The Health Unit Management Committee was also accused of not performing its role of monitoring health units, which affected service delivery and accountability at the health facilities. Some of the funds from health organisations were never received or even accounted for by district health department.

Mr Richard Rwabuhinga, the Kabarole District chairperson, said: "Indeed, the officer-in-charge of Kidubuli Health Centre was arrested and made to refund the money, but we have put in place systems to avert such cases in future."

In Kasese District, Shs9 million was recovered after the cancelation of a contract that was awarded without following legal procedure at the Katwe-Kabatoro Town Council.

Funds worth Shs61 million were also recovered in Kamwenge District through redoing shoddy work during the construction of classroom blocks and staff office at St Paul Church of Uganda Primary School and completion of the maternity ward at Rukunyu Health Centre IV worth Shs64 million, which had stalled for more than three years.

In Kamwenge District, at least 13 cases worth Shs664.7 million were investigated and Shs631 million was recovered in the four cases that were concluded.

The same report also indicates that 57 cases are yet to be concluded, including defaulting groups in the Youth Livelihood Project, incomplete projects, alleged misappropriation of public resources, service delivery gaps such as low staffing levels in public schools and health facilities, drug stock outs and staff absenteeism, among others.

According to RAC, 90 cases are still at police, court, and district levels and at the office of the Inspector General of Government (IGG).

The report indicates that in Ntoroko District, 14 cases were reported worth Shs13 million, with four cases estimated at Shs20 million responded to.

In Kyegegwa District, Shs14 million was saved out of Shs32.3 million in the eight cases reported.

In the same period, Shs1.2 million was recovered in three of the eight cases reported in Kyenjojo District, with Shs4.4 million reportedly unaccounted for.

Recently, Dr Richard Mugahi, the Kabarole District health officer, condemned the theft of drugs at several health centres in the district.

When contacted about the cases of corruption reported at police in the period under review, the Rwenzori East police spokesperson, Ms Lydia Tumushabe, said some cases are still under investigation, while others were forwarded to court. "In some cases, the complainants fail to turn up or to give us enough evidence and the cases end up being dismissed," he added.