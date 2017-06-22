Uganda: Sacked Muni Official to Pay University Shs40 Million

Arua — The High Court in Arua has dismissed a petition by former Muni University Academic Registrar and he faces a bill of up to Shs40m to pay to the university in legal costs.

Dr James Lam Lagoro sued Muni University for alleged wrongful interdiction and dismissal. However the court last week dismissed his petition with costs.

Muni University lawyer Sam Ondoma said they would demand at least Shs40m from Dr Lagoro in legal costs.

Trouble started on September 4, 2015, when Dr Lagoro, the then academic registrar of the university, was accused of assaulting the university secretary, Fr Picho Epiphany Odubuker during a meeting with the university vice chancellor, Prof Christine Dranzoa.

The university lawyer, Mr Sam Ondoma, said Dr Lagoro punched Fr Picho several times after a disagreement and left him bleeding and with a wound on his face.

The matter was referred to the university council that set up a committee to investigate the matter.

The committee found Dr Lagoro culpable and interdicted his employment after several futile efforts to have him apologise.

Fr Picho reported a case of assault at police. Dr Lagoro was charged in court and later found guilty of assault.

He was sentenced to a one-week community service.

Dr Lagoro was made to sweep the court premises in Arua for one week after which he was asked to also apologise to the university authorities.

According to documents, Dr Lagoro refused to apologise and the university council terminated his contract and paid him three months remuneration.

However, through his lawyers Buga and Company Advocates, Dr Lagoro challenged the university council's decision in the High Court. He wanted court to declare his interdiction and eventual dismissal as null and void and reinstate him in office with an order to the university to pay him damages and costs of the suit.

However, Justice Steven Mubiru of the High Court in Arua on June 16 dismissed Dr Lagoro's petition and ordered him to pay Muni University costs of the suit.