Uganda: DPP Accused of Illegally Clearing Suspects in Shs158 Million Fraud Case

Kampala — A businesswoman has accused the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) of refusing to prosecute her three co-directors in a company where they allegedly stole Shs158m from the company account.

Ms Naome Nduhukire, a director in Reserve Protection Company, alleges that her co-directors, including Mr Robert Nkwasibwe, Mr Gordon Mugyenyi and Mr Godfrey Karingiri, connived to forge minutes of a meeting and documents to withdraw Shs158m from the company account with a substitute signatory without her knowledge.

Ms Nduhukire said police investigated the trio and recommended their arrest and prosecution on charges of uttering false documents, forgery and stealing Shs158m from the company account.

"... when the case was taken to the DPP, he called for a meeting with the directors without me and withdrew the criminal proceedings against the trio when I still had interest in the case and this showed bias on the side of the DPP," Ms Nduhukire said as she broke down in sobs.

Daily Monitor saw a copy of a warrant dated May 17, 2016 to arrest Mr Karingiri, Mr Nkwasibwe and Mr Mugyenyi on charges of theft.

However, on May 18, 2016, DPP Mike Chibita wrote to the deputy Director of Police Special Investigations Directorate at Kireka, saying the criminal side of the case had been terminated and the file closed.

On May 22, Mr Chibita wrote to Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court saying the case recorded as Uganda versus Karingiri and three others had been withdrawn, rendering the warrant of arrest null and void.

"This is to inform court that the DPP has decided to discontinue proceedings against Karingiri and three others charged with theft," reads the withdrawal letter seen by Daily Monitor.

When contacted, the DPP spokesperson, Ms Jane Okuo Kajuga said the file was closed basing on the evidence adduced but added that they took care of Ms Nduhukire's interests.

"If she is dissatisfied, she is entitled to appeal. We have a complaints desk in our office.

She can come and register her complaint using the proper legal means with us," said Ms Kajuga.

Ms Kajuga said Ms Nduhukire lacks information on what happened with her case and that she should visit the DPP's offices for explanation.

Records at the Registrar of Companies show Reserve Protection Company was incorporated on September 26, 2008 under the directorship of Mr Godfrey Karingiri, Mr Robert Nkwasibwe, Mr Gordon Mugyenyi and later in 2009, Ms Nduhukire joined as another director with equal shares.

Ms Nduhukire says in May 2015, the company received Shs158, 529, 814 from National Agricultural Research Organisation for security services which the company provided. However, she says the money was arbitrarily withdrawn from the account by Mr Nkwasibwe and Mr Karingiri on forged documents.

"We learnt later that Shs158m had been stolen from the account using their signatures, forged budget and forged minutes that indicate that I had ceased to be one of the three signatories and even changed the name of the company from Reserve Protection Company Limited to Reserve Protection Services Limited," Ms Nduhukire said.

Suspect speaks out

When contacted, Mr Nkwasibwe said he was in the field and invited Daily Monitor to his office for a discussion the following day. When he was contacted again by telephone on another day, he said he was not aware of any forgery at the company.

"I am in Muyenga at Reserve Protection Company offices. That woman [Nduhukire] is a director here and I don't know what she means and why she goes to the press when the case is in court," Mr Nkwasibwe said and hang up.

Mr Richard Buzibira, who had also been named in the case, said he is only a legal adviser to the company and not a shareholder.

"What I only know is that Ms Nduhukire is a director at the company," he said.