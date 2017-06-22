22 June 2017

South Africa: Cici Not Dropping Charges Against Arthur Mafokate

Photo: allafrica.com
Cici has dismissed any media reports that she has dropped charges against her alleged lover Arthur Mofokate.
By Melody Chironda

Cici has released a press statement, dismissing claims that she has dropped assault charges against her boss and alleged romantic partner Arthur Mofokate.

Mafokate is the former king of Kwaito and now music producer and owner of the 999 Music Label.

The singer was in hospital after Arthur allegedly dragged her with his car during an argument.

The statement reads:

1. I refute claims that me and Mr Arthur Mafokate have kissed and made up.

2. I also refute claims that I have dropped the assault charges against Arthur as reported in the media.

3. As far as I know, the charges against Arthur are still pending and I have no intentions of dropping them."

4. I do not wish to get into merits of the case at this stage as the matter is in the hand of the police and the National Prosecuting Authority.
However, I will air everything at the appropriate stage.

5. Furthermore, I would like to ask the media to ignore any remarks in the media regarding me contrary to what I have responded to."

Thank you all for the support

The popular singer Arthur was arrested and released on bail but has yet to appear in court.

