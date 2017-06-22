Super League of Malawi (Sulom) have confirmed the revision of this coming weekend fixtures.

This follows Malawi senior national soccer team engagements which has seen two clubs contributing over three players to the final squad travelling to South Africa today to participate at this year's Cosafa Castle Cup edition.

The two clubs who have contributed more than three players are Mighty Be Forward Wanderers FC and Silver Strikers.

Flames expartriate Coach Ronny Van Geneugden (RVG) has picked five players from Wanderers namely Lucky Malata, Stanly Sanudi, Francis Mlimbika, Yamikani Chester and Jabulani Linje while at Silver, he has picked Binwell Katinji, Brighton Munthali, Levison Maganizo and Chisomo Mpachika.

The development has left Sulom with no choice but to postpone the two side's weekend fixtures.

The Nomads who have had a perfect start winning all their four opening games were supposed to play against Blue Eagles at Balaka Stadium on Sunday while Silver were to host Zomba based soldiers Red Lions at the Civo Stadium.

The two giants will be out of league action until Flames return from Cosafa Cup Competition which gets underway on 25th June.

Wanderers are currently on position two with 12 points and are separated by goal difference with leaders Red Lions who have played two games more than the nomads while Silver Strikers are on position seven with nine points from five games.

Below is the revised fixture released by Sulom on Wednesday:

Saturday Blantyre United v B. Eagles @ Mulanje Park. Dwangwa v Mafco @ Chitowe K.B v Moyale @ Civo Mzuni v Azam @ Mzuzu Silver v Red Lions (Postponed).

Sunday Be Forward v B. Eagles (Postponed) Chitipa v Azam @ Mzuzu Civil Sporting v Red Lions @ Civo Nyasa v Wizard FC @ Kalulu.