21 June 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Does the Auditor-General Need More Teeth?

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Little Improvement 2015-2016 Municipal Results
analysis

The 2015-16 local government audit outcomes saw limited improvements, said the Auditor General (AG) on Wednesday. Irregular expenditure exploded while there was a reduction in fruitless and wasteful expenditure. Unauthorised expenditure remained steady. The AG said transgressors should face further consequences. By GREG NICOLSON.

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu's office has little power to act on its findings. The country's 263 municipalities see slight audit improvements each year and the 2015-16 results reflect a similar pattern. The latest figures show 15% of municipalities improved their audit outcomes; 13% regressed and 67% remained the same. Clean audits represent only 19% of local government expenditure. Makwetu last year was optimistic that over local government's five-year term there were improvements. But accountability and internal controls are still lacking.

In 2015-16, municipalities incurred a 50% increase in irregular expenditure, rising to R16.8-billion, due to supply chain management (SCM) weaknesses. Fruitless and wasteful expenditure dipped 21%, to R901-million, and unauthorised expenditure remained similar at R12.7-billion. Gauteng was the only province to receive 100% unqualified audits, although Midvaal was its only municipality to retain a clean audit, and the Western Cape saw the highest number of clean audits. Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and Limpopo showed improvements, with KwaZulu-Natal showing...

More on This

Only Nine New Municipalities Out of 263 Achieved Clean Audits - AG Report

There was little improvement in the local government audit outcomes report for the year 2015/16, with fewer… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.