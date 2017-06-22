South Africa: Does the Auditor-General Need More Teeth?

analysis

The 2015-16 local government audit outcomes saw limited improvements, said the Auditor General (AG) on Wednesday. Irregular expenditure exploded while there was a reduction in fruitless and wasteful expenditure. Unauthorised expenditure remained steady. The AG said transgressors should face further consequences. By GREG NICOLSON.

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu's office has little power to act on its findings. The country's 263 municipalities see slight audit improvements each year and the 2015-16 results reflect a similar pattern. The latest figures show 15% of municipalities improved their audit outcomes; 13% regressed and 67% remained the same. Clean audits represent only 19% of local government expenditure. Makwetu last year was optimistic that over local government's five-year term there were improvements. But accountability and internal controls are still lacking.

In 2015-16, municipalities incurred a 50% increase in irregular expenditure, rising to R16.8-billion, due to supply chain management (SCM) weaknesses. Fruitless and wasteful expenditure dipped 21%, to R901-million, and unauthorised expenditure remained similar at R12.7-billion. Gauteng was the only province to receive 100% unqualified audits, although Midvaal was its only municipality to retain a clean audit, and the Western Cape saw the highest number of clean audits. Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and Limpopo showed improvements, with KwaZulu-Natal showing...