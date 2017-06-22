22 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Biafra - We Too Are 'Disgusted' With Nigeria - Onaiyekan

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Biafra.
By Evelyn Okakwu

The Catholic Bishop of Abuja arch diocese, John Onaiyekan, has blamed increased agitation for Nigeria's breakup on the failure of the current government to abide by the principle of federal character in the appointment of public officers.

Mr. Onaiyekan, a cardinal, spoke in Abuja Wednesday at an event to mark the centenary of Abuja's first Catholic archbishop, late Ignatius Cardinal Ekanem.

"The issue is, what are those things that are happening in Nigeria now, which need to be critically and effectively looked at, in such that, this sense of dissatisfaction, exclusion, injustice that people are feeling will be reduced to the minimum?" he asked.

"We all know what is causing people to be angry. If the federal character leads to injustice and marginalization, then, it does not make sense. We must change the way we are doing things, we cannot continue like this. Definitely, if we do, there will be more anger, more calls for change and we don't know who will be able to mobilize more people to cause more problem.

"It is not only the Biafrans who are disgusted with this country; a lot of us are, even though we still are not thinking of leaving the country. It is like a father who is angry with his son; you will still not throw him away."

Mr. Onaiyekan said the problems currently threatening the unity of the country could be addressed through restructuring.

"Some people put it under big title of restructuring. We need to restructure if we want the country to survive. The truth is that things are not organized properly and it makes the people to be dissatisfied," Mr. Onaiyekan said.

More on This

Time to Address Biafran, Other Agitations

The recent surge in secessionist rhetoric across Nigeria came to us with little surprise; the signs have loomed in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.