21 June 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Answers Questions in National Assembly

President Jacob Zuma will on Thursday, 22 June 2017, respond to Questions for Oral Reply in the National Assembly in Parliament, Cape Town.

President Zuma will update the nation, through Parliament, on persistent global economic challenges and government's efforts in addressing the country's economic challenges as well as on the impact of the recent downgrading of South Africa's credit rating by rating agencies.

The President will also respond to questions on the government's programme of radical socio-economic transformation, government's position on the nuclear new build programme and new initiatives to address unemployment.

President Zuma will further update the nation on the White Paper on Comprehensive Social Security which proposes, among other things, the establishment of the National Social Security Fund that would benefit the most vulnerable sectors of the communities.

He will also respond to questions on the calls for the establishment of the Commission of Inquiry into what is called "state capture" and questions on his leadership of the State and Government.

