Cameroon: Local Development - Government Collaboration Explained

The Minister of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Louis Paul Motaze answered questions in the Senate on June 21, 2017

Senators now know there is a perfect working platform and collaboration between the different government ministries and other public structures to enhance local development through Council projects and others put up and presented by Common Initiative Groups. They also know a series of measures and programmes government has undertaken to promote local development. The Minister of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Louis Paul Motaze gave the clarifications, while answering a question on why his ministry and the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation has no platform for council projects and those to equip Common Initiative Groups with farm inputs. This was during a question time plenary sitting chaired by Senate President Marcel Niat Njifenji. He told Senators that government already has a working platform of action coordinated by the Prime Minister, Head of Government. Concerning projects from local councils, he said these local government structures put up the projects and forward them to their supervisory ministry (MINATD) that approves the projects and submit them to the Ministry of Economy for programming in the budget. He said there is proper government coordination of projects and programmes controlled by some ministries, stating the Ministry of the Economy and MINATD usually have joint projects. Each ministry within the framework of its missions work to improve the living conditions of the population.