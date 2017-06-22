Cameroon: Refugees Call for Sustainable Solution

Most challenging, they say, are issues of inadequate healthcare, education and feeding

Cameroon indeed is a destination for most refugees from countries of the West and Central Africa. The refugees enjoy the hospitality and various assistance from government and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR). With the over 300,000 refugees in the country, 9,267 living in the Littoral Region (majority being Nigerians and Central African nationals), sufficiently meeting expressed needs a global response. Government and its partners, however, are reaching out on the most vulnerable of the refuge communities through offering free healthcare services to children between 0-5 years, pregnant women and elderly people together with other forms of assistance. "We are not taken care of entirely to some extent; we are asking the UNHCR and government of Cameroon to ease our reinsertion into the social and professional live. We want sustainable solution to our problems, and these include issues that hinge on going back to our country, be safe here and be reinserted into society where we live. " said Dieudonné Quentin Gounoumountjou, President of Central African community in the Littoral during a ceremony to commemorate the World Refugee Day June 20, at the banquet hall of the Littoral Governor's Office in Douala. With gratitude he acknowledged efforts already deployed to assist the refugee communities in the country. These involve the provision of free healthcare to children, pregnant women and elderly persons besides other forms of aid. Their concerns were that while these groups receive assistance others who are not in those categories are left out whereas their problems, too, abound. "Cost of education is far higher in Cameroon than in Central African Republic although at the primary level there is free education; investment is required in other areas like PTA fee, material and uniform. We are calling on the UNHCR to not turn away from their objectives." Quentin Gounoumountjou exhorted. The call was also made on all concerned to help improve their condition. In spite of the challenges, they showcased traditional dances that represent their various backgrounds.