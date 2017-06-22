Ethiopia: Insurance to Fund Medical Error Compensation

Regardless of how many years of experience a doctor or medical firm may have, there is always a possibility of making unintentional medical errors while performing complicated surgeries or other medical procedures.

Though the frequency and severity vary, no one is immune from such risks. That is why courts annually preside over claims of medical faults.

Recently, the federal Supreme Court has passed final decision to a case where one patient sued a doctor whose auxiliary staff, she claimed in her court statement, have committed medical error during her delivery and caused her suffering and pain.

She sought the defendant to pay 4,111,686.00 Ethiopia Birr as compensation to the damage she sustained.

Finally, the court ordered the defendant to pay birr 1,147,250.00 as compensation. Having many more similar cases, one can imagine that the compensation is hefty amount that a medical professional can hardly afford to.

The civil code of Ethiopia holds medical institutions or their employees accountable for damage caused to a victim of medical error by the fault of its physician or auxiliary staff.

Aiming at giving financial damage for loss caused to the victim and supporting medical professionals, Doctors' and Practitioners' Professional Indemnity Insurance has been put in place in other countries where insurers finance legal costs and expenses in defending the claim, as well as compensation payable to the client to rectify the mistake.

There has been huge demand from the Ethiopian health professionals to have insurance and their interest has come true as Ethio-Life General Insurance Share Company recently introduced such insurance product.

"We have long sought this insurance for long, it is a huge relieve for health professionals. The indemnity would make professionals secured and insured against any claims of medical errors in terms of financing compensation," said Ethiopian Medical Association Executive Director Dr. Yeneneh Getachew.

While professionals should take utmost care in treating their patients, they need to be financially secured for any possible risks, he added.

As doctors work hard to deliver good quality healthcare, things could go wrong sometimes. Accordingly, it is important that doctors have adequate and appropriate insurance or indemnity to compensate the victim, he added.

Ethio-Life and General Insurance Share Company CEO Shemeles Gedlegiorgis for his part said every profession has risks and medicine is no exception. Well-known in other countries, doctors' insurance gives professionals the confidence to perform complicated surgeries and other treatments.

There has been a growing demand from medical professionals to have indemnity insurance that is why the company has come up with this product, Shemelse said adding, and the insured doctors will have their court expenses covered and compensation claimed by a patient who sustained damage as a result of unintentional medical errors.

Having professionals' indemnity insurance is a must in other countries. For example in the UK, in order to practice, a doctor must have medical indemnity insurance, if not; he or she will have her license removed.