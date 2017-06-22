Cameroon: Poor Quality, Piracy 'Killing' Artists

Despite all the pomp that surrounds the industry; musical artistry in Cameroon is not a trade that can be said to be of wholesome profit to those who ply it

Music is universally believed to be the most potent expression of the human soul. Those who wield mastery over this craft usually enjoy a high level of adulation from the community, and command a great deal of influence over public life. Good music makes a person blissful; and with blissfulness comes lavish spending. However, this assertion seems to hold true in every other country, except Cameroon. Besides the fact that these artists can barely organize themselves into an organisation that can defend their interest, music pirating is another big problem spoiling the sector with little or no sponsorship. Music piracy is so entrenched in the country such that it is unlikely for the phenomenon to be eradicated. In Cameroon a buoyant piracy industry progresses as legitimate stores and hawkers sell pirated CDs openly. One of the strategic points for the sale of pirated CDs is around the Kennedy Avenue in Yaounde where hawkers display many of such CDs for sale for at least FCFA 500. Musicians in Cameroon get no income from the sale of their CDs by fraudsters. Apart from a very select few, such as Manu Dibango, Wes Madiko and Richard Bona, Cameroonian musicians do not enjoy the glee and glow that is usually a natural component of the showbiz. Talking to some budding talent, the first thing they say is that they do not have anyone who is willing and ready to shoulder the responsibility of their emergence. Music, no matter how unique, is not enough of a requirement for one to make a fortune out of it. Sponsorship is heavily needed. Unfortunately, in spite of all the potentials that saturate the nooks and crannies of this blessed land, investors seem resolute in their decision to shy away from the promotion of this sector. As such, the sector stagnates and musicians suffer. Music industry's stagnancy is also blamed on the lacklustre management of the authorities, finding a ready culprit in the continuous string of dysfunctional artistic leadership in malfunctioning author's rights companies. Without a strong foundation, no house can stand; likewise, without a powerful parent organisation, the promotion of the welfare of musicians in Cameroon cannot prosper. One cannot underlook the crises that have frequently rocked the Cameroon Musical and Authors Rights Corporation (SOCAM). Without proper organisation to operate and calculate author's rights of musicians, this makes it difficult for musicians themselves to survive.