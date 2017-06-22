Ethiopia: Improved Technologies Enhancing Productivity

The joint effort of partners in generating and distributing agricultural technologies making positive impact in boosting productivity and availing inputs to the industry.

Ethiopian Agricultural Business Corporation Deputy CEO Tafesse Gebru told The Ethiopian Herald that the country has made improvement in utilizing agricultural technology to boost productivity.

To back ongoing achievements, the corporation is doing its level best in distributing technologies such as fertilizers, improved seeds, machineries and others.

This year,the corporation has distributed about 18 tractors to farmers while plans to import extra combiners and graders shortly.

Similarly, about 250,000 quintal of fertilizer were dispatched to farmers and the distribution of 1.5 million quintal of seed is ongoing where the corporation's partner, Ethiopian Seed Enterprise, is also prepared to dispense about 240, 000 quintal seed this budget year across the country.

Being the country's pioneer in generating and duplicating agricultural technology and data, Ethiopian Institute of Agricultural Research (EIAR) has been supporting country's agricultural development through providing various technologies such as hybrid seeds, fertilizers, improved animal species and agricultural data among others.

EIAR Public Communication and IPR Director Fisseha Zegeye said that various technologies have been generated that it has disseminated some 3000 technologies and data. Of which over 1,200 are hybrid seeds. As part of its effort, the institute has generated about 217 agricultural technology and data this fiscal year.

As to him the hybrid seeds are essential in increasing productivity and coping up plant diseases and climate change impact.

Wheat, barley and cotton are the major agricultural products that EAIR has been working on. Through its activities , the institute has come up with new varieties that have increased quantity and improved quality essential for agro-industry development.

Coffee and bean,which the institute has identified as cash crops and source of foreign currency are the center of its research activities.

According to him, 39,983 farmers have benefited from these technologies.

The institute has also been conducting animal breeding, pesticides and so on. The significance of agricultural technologies is inevitable both in increasing productivity and providing quality input to industry, Fisseha said adding the country needs to work hard in this sphere.