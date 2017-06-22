Ethiopia: Reconnecting With Nature for Holistic Healing

The American writer, Sidney Sheldon, the seventh-best-selling fiction author of all time, once advised his readers, "Try to leave the Earth a better place than when you arrived." These days, let alone making the earth a better place, man could not even preserve what is there when he arrives; he rather continues to deteriorating it. As this generation is failing to live up to the requirements of Sheldon's advice, it is time for the leaders of the world to respond to the global call to save nature.

It seems that man could not realize the consequence of his actions that are affecting nature, as it would involve destroying himself. Since man is part of nature, his unconscious war against it is inevitably a war against himself. Once the American Cultural Anthropologist Margaret Mead stated, "We won't have a society if we destroy the environment."

According to many religious traditions and cultures, including in the tradition of the dominant Abrahamic religions, humans are seen as stewards of nature. Hence, we are supposed to protect and pass it to generations to come. Emphasizing this view, experts usually say, "We have not inherited the land from our fathers, we have borrowed it from our children."

As a developing nation, Ethiopia is highly vulnerable to climate change due to unsustainable utilization of the environment globally and capacity limitation to withstand the impacts. In order to curb the consequences, Ethiopia has therefore initiated the Climate-Resilient Green Economy (CRGE) and it has continued designing policies and strategies to support the rehabilitation of the devastated environment.

In order to initiate positive environmental movements of rescuing nature, the world celebrates Environment Day every year in June since 1972. Citizens in every nation have been carrying out several activities like action against wild life crimes, continuously planting trees and the like. The Day has been celebrated recently for the 24th and 44th times in Ethiopia and the world respectively. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change together with the pertinent bodies paid a field visit to series of activities on natural resource rehabilitation in Mekedella Woreda, South Wollo Zone.

Dr. Gemedo Dalle, Minister, said that the relentless efforts demonstrated by the residents of Mekedella have resulted in impressive achievements. "Our government has been well aware concerning the necessity of conserving the environment. Man's inappropriate use of natural resources has consequently left us with many challenges. In order to manage these challenges, we have been accomplishing several tasks for the rehabilitation of our environment in line with pursuing the CRGE. The changes we are enjoying here are the results of the prudent policies and strategies of our government," he added.

Farmers residing in the woreda testified that they have benefited from the rehabilitated environment. One of the farmers said, "This helped us a lot; unlike the previous days, nowadays the retaining capacity of the soil has been improved. Production and productivity has increased. We have achieved food security." More than 420 hectares of land have been recovered and improved the livelihood of several farmers in Mekedella woreda.

'Connecting People to Nature' has been this year's theme. Since mankind was connected with nature from the beginning of creation, I believe it should rather have been put as 'Reconnecting.......'. This theme gives us awareness to pay attention to the significance of nature. It also encourages us to involve ourselves in it and to appreciate its beauty and importance. Above all, it helps us to realize our interdependence with nature.

Celebrating the Day has enabled the United Nations Environment Programme to raise cognizance and initiate political decisions on growing global issues such as the depletion of the ozone layer, desertification and global warming. It also intensifies the global call to manage urgent environmental issues.

Though the global call to rescuing nature continues, forests around the world are being destroyed at a staggering rate of 3.3 million hectares every year. They remain to be under threat from inappropriate use, environmental degradation, rapid urbanization, population growth, and the impacts of climate change. For instance, the rate of deforestation in the world's largest tropical forest has increased by 29 per cent from the last year. Evidences indicate that more than 1.3 billion people depend on healthy natural ecosystems for their livelihoods.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization emphasize the importance of healthy biodiversity for food security and nutrition. Global food production directly depends on the vital web the ecosystems of biodiversity. Humankind depends on healthy natural ecosystems for so much - nutrition, shelter, clothing, the very water they drink and the air they breathe. Researches confirm that over 80 per cent of the human diet is provided by plants; and only five cereal crops provide 60 per cent of energy intake. Hence, with the depletion of biodiversity, humankind loses everything that determines their existence.

This year's theme, connecting people to nature, defines the seven billions of world population. Both the rural population who spend every day 'connected to nature' and the urban dwellers ought to establish proper relation with nature.

In short, nature provides exceedingly abundant gifts that are beyond the monetary values. Provided that the world is to achieve Sustainable Development Goals, it has to pursue CRGE strategy. As Claudine Schneide in her book, The Green Lifestyle Handbook, stated,"A healthy ecology is the basis for a healthy economy", a fair economic movement can be achieved in a global arena when nature is well protected.