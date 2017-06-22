Ethiopia, ILO - Growing Partnership

Ethiopia is effectively positioning itself by assuming major responsibilities in international organizations like the UNSC and WHO. And recently, the country has been elected as a regular member of the executive body of the International Labour Organization (ILO) for the period 2017- 2020.

Ethiopia became a full member of the ILO in 1923, a period in which many African countries were still suffering under the yoke of colonialism. Although the 1955 constitution of the country provided for the establishment of labour unions, it was not until 1963 that the imperial government legally proclaimed the legal basis for the establishment of labour unions.

Ethiopia has ratified a number of ILO conventions including a Convention on Collective Bargaining and Freedom of Association of Trade Unions (Proclamation 2/1982) and Conventions on Prevention and Suppression of Trafficking in Persons (Proclamation 909/15), Proclamation to Ratify ILO Convention Concerning Forced or Compulsory Labour (Proclamation 336/2003), Ratification Proclamation for the Convention on the Prohibition of the Worst Forms of Child Labour (Proclamation No.335/2003)

ILO and Ethiopia have been working in partnership on programmes which among other things included industrial safety at the place of work, prevention and control of HIV and AIDS at the place of work.

Among other areas of cooperation, Ethiopia and ILO worked together in formulation of the Ethiopian Decent Work Country Programme (DWCP). This programme resulted from a consultation with workers organizations, ILO and several stakeholders. It was coordinated by the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (MoLSA) representing the government, the Ethiopian Employers Federation (EEF) representing the employers, and the Confederation of Ethiopian Trade Unions (CETU) representing the workers and other relevant stakeholders.

The Ethiopia DWCP priorities identified by the constituents are (i) improving implementation of international labour standards and social dialogue with emphasis on compliance and coverage; (ii) promoting decent employment for poverty reduction; and (iii) improving social protection for sustainable development. The first programme priority seeks to enhance labour market governance through the ratification and implementation of relevant conventions, and strengthen the capacities of social dialogue.

Ethiopia and the ILO have continued to cooperate in the areas of building the capacity of the nation in labour dispute resolution and collective bargaining institutions. The partnership between ILO also focused on priority areas of strengthening the ongoing national efforts to facilitate an enabling policy environment for the expansion of decent employment creation, the expansion of job information service by setting up database system, and capacity building support to develop the national skill base. The third programme priority gives emphasis to improving social protection coverage and the implementation of occupational safety and health (OSH) programs through the establishment of workplace structures.

Over the next two years, a number of specialized industrial parks, ten in number will be operational in various parts of the country. Ethiopia's position in the executive body of the ILO will enable the country to reinforce its efforts to implement ILO labour standards in the industrial parks setting an example for labour relations in Africa.

This year, hundreds and thousands of fresh graduates from the institutes of higher learning in the country will join the nations existing labour force equipped with skills that could play a vital role in promoting the fast development of the manufacturing sector in the country. This would mean that the labour sector will continue to grow enabling Ethiopia and ILO to enhance further cooperation in implementing quality safety standards and ascertaining healthy working conditions.

The nation has deliberately focused on implementing the 30/70 ration in the higher education strategy to produce qualified and well disciplined work force to graduate each year to effectively meet the manpower needs of the nation.

Over the coming years, the Ethiopian government will take important steps in luring FDI from major industrial centres of the world to ensure the nation's vision of becoming Africa's hub of industry by 2025. This would mean that Ethiopia and her partners will be obliged to cooperate in the areas of creating suitable conditions in the places of work in the country.

At the national level, Ethiopia has already established major institutional prerequisites for ensuring better working conditions at the places of work. The nation has already developed National Employment Policy and Strategy (2009), National Plan of Action for Persons with Disabilities ( 2012- 2021 ) and a Proclamation on Rights of Employment for Persons with Disabilities ( Proclamation 568/2008 ). All this polices and proclamations were prepared and put in practice in accordance to the international standards provided by the ILO.

Some reports forecast that with the development of industries particularly in the manufacturing and agro-processing sectors, Ethiopia could require more than 10 million skilled workers that could be deployed in various sectors of the economy.

The university-industry linkage which is still at its infancy needs to be boosted with the efforts to be made by the nation's institutes of higher learning, concerned sectors in the economy and more particularly a viable level of cooperation with the private sector.

Although the government is doing its best in facilitating the establishment and strengthening of labour unions in the country a considerable number of owners of enterprises are still cunningly preventing the establishment of labour unions at the enterprise level. It is incumbent upon the government, the Confederation of Labour Unions and Employers Federation to enforce a legal compliance to Ethiopia's Labour law and international labour standards and requirements as indicated in all ILO conventions to which Ethiopia is already an active partner.

The other national challenges is connected to illegal migration and a system of brain drain which is robbing the country of its cream labour force of specialists in all critical fields like medicine, engineering and IT. Ethiopia can cooperate in devising a labour retention policy and strategy both at the national level and also in the context of public service sector.

The industrial policy of the nation calls for labour intensive system to resolve problems related to unemployment. On the other hand, high tech manufacturing industries prefer to use robots and computerized production systems.

On the other hand, it is to be noted that quality production entails better management of the labour force, enough quantity of raw materials particularly in the agro-processing particularly in textiles and apparel sectors.

The question of putting standards on the protection of the environment both at the place of work and the larger environment is of critical importance for export quality production.

Among other things, providing a special working atmosphere for working women, particularly lactating mothers, the disables and persons with HIV virus needs further steps that are to be put in place to ensure compliance with ILO standards and national regulatory requirements.

Ethiopia will continue to represent herself and larger Africa in all the ILO forums and international venues. With the proliferation of industries in the country, Ethiopia's partnership with ILO is expected to grow to higher dimensions.