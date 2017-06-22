22 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: No Wages for Councillors, Government Maintains

Photo: The Citizen
Tanzanian councilors (file photo).
By Valentine Oforo

Dodoma — The government yesterday ruled out any possibility of paying Councillors monthly salaries.

The Deputy Minister in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Selemani Jafo, told Parliament that the government would instead continue to raise councillors' allowances on an annual basis.

Mr Jafo made the remarks while responding to questions from some MPs, who asked the government to consider the possibility of paying councillors monthly salaries instead of allowances.

They said councillors played a key role in spurring development in their respective areas, adding that it was time the government improved their remuneration to reflect this fact.

In his supplementary question, Mr Sebastian Kapufi (Mpanda Rural-CCM) asked the government to reintroduce capacity building seminars for councillors. "In the past, the government used to hold capacity building seminars in various parts of the country. This did a lot to enhance councillors' effectiveness."

