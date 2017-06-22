Ethiopia: Economic Growth Gives Rise to Aviation Industry Demand

The rapid economic growth attested in the country in the last decade has given rise to an indispensable demand for a booming aviation industry to keep the growth momentum, according to professionals in the aviation industry.

It is evident that the more a nation grows the more reason for its people to travel around. Unarguably, aviation industry promotes and facilitates business expansion and attraction and generates jobs and income inside and outside the industry. The lack of reliable aviation service providers jeopardizes the ability to grow and attract business.

In fact, with a supply of nearly 63 million jobs and 2.7 trillion USD in global GDP, the air transport industry is a driver of the global economy, according to the Geneva based Air Transport Action Group,

The role of the aviation sector in an eccentrically growing economy like that of Ethiopia is unquestionable, Capt. Solomon Gizaw, Founder and CEO of Abyssinia Flight Services congruently told The Ethiopian Herald. "the major question hence should be how we should facilitate means for the industry to play its indispensible role in the industry."

Ethiopian Airlines has been one of Africa's star performers over the past decade. The airline's growth is not only mirroring the country's astonishing economic growth, but also actively contributing to it. For instance, Ethiopian recorded a profit of 148 million USD in 2015, which is more than the profit of all of its African counterparts combined, according to the International Air Transport Association.

This kind of outstanding success is not only the result of Ethiopian's effort, argues Capt. Solomon. Ethiopia's strategic geographical location and accelerated economic growth has also its own role for the flag carrier's success. Hence, this signifies the massive market potential availed for additional service providers, he said adding, "I believe the private sector would be the engine that runs the industry."

The Second Growth and Transformation Plan (GTP II) highlights the need for enhancing the transformation of the domestic private sector to enable it become capable development force is one of the strategic pillars of the plan.

In the context of the aviation industry, private aviation service providers are emerging in line with the country's booming economy, with 15 operators licensed, out of which seven became operational, Ethiopian Aviation Authority Director General Col. Wossenyeleh Hunegnaw told The Ethiopian Herald.

The aviation industry by nature is capital intensive and requires highly skilled human resource, said Col. Wossenyeleh. However, the government has allowed private airline operators to import aircraft from abroad through a purchase-lease modality.

Moreover, they are entitled to duty free spare parts and related utilities for their service. Private aviation ownership is open to Ethiopian nationals only. In general, the incentives are encouraging to welcome private aviation operators, as explained by the Director General.

Similarly, for Capt. Solomon, the private sector is an active cog in the economy of any country. For instance, he said, "in this relatively small company, we have more than 85 employees. Besides creating jobs, we are also one of the big tax payers. Despite being a small, we are playing a major role in the Nation's development endeavors. As pioneers in Ethiopia's private aviation industry, we are contributing a lot in showing others that it is possible to succeed regardless of the challenges and difficult circumstances."

Investors and business men have everything but time, and that's where flight services come in to fill that gap, affirmed Capt. Solomon. "Multinational companies arrive in Addis in the morning from abroad and fly to any corner of the country, do their business, meet government officials and fly back to their country, all in a single day. So it encourages people to come to Ethiopia, because they can travel to different places and continue their journey to wherever they want efficiently with the little time they have" he explained.

According to Solomon it is important to note that business aviation is not about luxury or showing off but necessity. Nowadays, he said "airplanes have become as important utilities as a mobile phone or laptop."

"We can play a vital role in tourism, air ambulance, regular charter on demand (air taxi), pilot training, air services to humanitarian aid activities," he said. "Previously, services such as rescuing people in car accident or heart attack though air ambulance were delivered by companies from Germany, Kenya or South Africa. And the cost for that would be at least two times as much as we charge in here."

The world needs more than 600,000 pilots and 650,000 mechanics in the next 19 years pursuant to Boeing's statistics. "Hence, we can tap in to this huge potential through our aviation academies and lure a staggering wage to the Nation," Capt. Solomon added.

The Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority has been playing a commendable role. Capt. Solomon said the authority has been doing extraordinary, professional job in advancing the nation's aviation industry though there is still knowledge gap that needs to be filled if the sector is to make significant impacts.

The government, banks, customs offices and other stakeholders need to understand the high return rate of the sector on top of fueling the country's development efforts and assume responsibilities accordingly, he concluded.