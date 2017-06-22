Ethiopia: Crucial Moment for the Private Sector to Kick In

editorial

The role of the private sector is central to sustain the ongoing rapid economic growth which has so far been driven in large part by public sector investment. In the coming years, both the government and the private sector should strive to advance the role of domestic private actors to sustain the ongoing rapid and inclusive growth.

Lack of private property meant few people would have incentives to invest or to exert efforts to increase or even maintain productivity. On the other hand, in a system where private actors are encouraged to accumulate wealth, economic actors in large masses engage in legal economic activities that fosters investment, innovation, competitiveness and prosperity. For Ethiopia, the early 1990s were years for a move from the rhetoric of socialism that prevailed for almost two decades to a new ideology of free market, huge opportunity for the private sector to blossom.

Since then, the government has also taken a stance that it has a big say in the economy to ensure successive, inclusive and equitable economic growth. This policy has indeed brought about a success, successive economic growth that lifted considerable number of people out of poverty. And now, the main question is sustainability, transformation and structural change, whose achievement demands the active role of the private sector.

Following the assessment of the first Growth and Transformation Plan (GTP I), GTP II was formulated to realize the nation's vision of becoming middle income country by 2025. The plan also inscribed a goal to attaining consecutive double digit economic growth throughout the strategic plan period while speeding up industrialization and achieving structural transformation that require active and vibrant private sector.

Accordingly, the government tends to emphasize on quality investment in all sectors of the economy to realize productivity and competitiveness. This apparently calls for deployment of private actors in an array of sectors in the economy.

For the government, it was apparently possible to dramatically transform agriculture, the basis of the economy. The impressive increase in production and productivity in the sector by far has proved significant in forking out millions out of absolute poverty and supplying the infant manufacturing industry with ample input. Yet, a developing state cannot sustainably rely on agricultural products.

It is a well-established fact that the private sector enhances the efficiency of business and service delivery through public-private partnership. However, the growth of the private sector and its contribution to the national economy has regrettably been largely limited.

In the meantime, the country has begun the path to industrialization in a bid to deepen the stimulated economy. In order to strengthen the grip on the aspirations of becoming a middle income country in the near future, the economy unequivocally needs to be diversified and the role of the private sector would be remarkable in this regard. Hence, there is a need to significantly and practically improve the engagement of private actors in commercial and particularly manufacturing activities.

Similarly, one of the strategic pillars of GTP II is enhancing the transformation of the domestic private sector and enables it to become capable development force. Thus, the government can focus on the ongoing public investment on infrastructural development, while growth of the private sector can provide the economy with efficiency and large tax revenues, which in turn supports increased public investment.

Nowadays, the private sector has been given the opportunity to participate in agriculture, industry, service and commercial sectors intensively. A number of incentive and support packages including tax exemption, duty free import of capital goods and development of industrial parks are designed to encourage the private sector to play active role in fostering rapid and sustainable economic growth.

In this regard, the Hawassa Industrial Park, which currently welcomes a host of anchor and domestic investors in the state-of-the-art textile hub is prominent model project. The park is expected to advance the contribution of manufacturing to the GDP by 25 per cent and create 60,000 jobs to citizens. More than 15 similar state-owned Industrial Parks are in the pipeline, in addition to privately managed parks.

Moreover, the government needs to work to expand the accessibility of banks and other financial institutions to the private sector. The provision of legal and institutional frameworks to ensure a level playing field to all private actors is also essential for the prevalence of fair business practice and competition.

While such measures would encourage and enable the sector to be key driver of the economy, domestic investors need to bring about attitudinal change to assume central role in the long term development of the country than merely chasing short term goals of wealth accumulation without adding value to the economy. Hence, they should be willing to invest in commercial agriculture and light and medium manufacturing besides trading activities. The government has also to strive to remove bureaucratic bottleneck that discourage developmental investors.