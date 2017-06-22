22 June 2017

Radio France Internationale

West Africa: UN Security Council Welcomes Sahel Force After U.S.-France Compromise

Tagged:

Related Topics

The UN Security Council has unanimously adopted a French-drafted resolution backing the creation of a five-nation anti-jihadist force in the Sahel region after it was changed to satisfy US objections.

The resolution welcomes the deployment of a force to fight armed Islamists, people traffickers and drug smugglers that the G5 group of African countries - Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger - agreed to form in March.

But it drops a provision that invoked chapter 7 of the UN charter, which authorises the use of force and a call for a report from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres outlining the logistical and financial needs.

US objections

That was because of objections by the US, the leading financial contributor to UN peacekeeping operations, because it wants to scale back funding.

The resolution instead requests that Guterres report on "challenges encountered and possible measures for further consideration" in the coming months, a formulation that still leaves the door open to funding in the future.

In the meantime, the European Union has agreed to give 50 million euros to the force and a pledging conference will be held to raise further finance.

But responsibility for providing the troops with adequate resources lies with the G5 countries, according to the resolution.

France welcomes vote

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the council had expressed "its full, clear and total support" for the African force and called for international assistance to the troops.

French Ambassador Francois Delattre said the unanimous vote was proof of "maximum political support" for the force.

It will have its headquarters in Mali but will be under a separate command from the UN peacekeeping force Minusma and work in coordination with France's 4,000-strong military presence in the region, known as Barkhane.

West Africa

Survivors Tell of Boko Haram Ambush of Secure Convoy

Some survivors of the Tuesday morning ambush on a convoy of dozens of vehicles under armed escort have narrated their… Read more »

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Copyright © 2017 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.