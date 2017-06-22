Tanzania: Zonal Lands Office Collects Sh5.8 Billion Tax in 10 Months

Mbeya — The Office of the Assistant Commissioner for Lands in the Southern Highlands Zone, in cooperation with district councils, has collected Sh5.8 billion in land tax from July 2016 to May this year.

This was said recently by Acting Assistant Commissioner for Lands in the Southern Highlands Zone, Mr Msafiri Mmassy, when speaking to reporters in his office about the difference between land and property taxes.

He said Sh2.7 billion was collected from Mbeya City Council between July 2016 and May this year and Sh1.2 billion was collected from 51 defaulters, who, settled their debts after being charged in courts of law.

Mr Mmassy noted that some residents did not pay land tax, particularly in Mbeya City Council and for them it was a big challenge. He added that he had been forced to send forms of claim to 978 defaulters in the city alone.

"We will continue distributing claim forms to 33 other councils in the zone and the defaulters, according to the law, will be taken to court," he said.

During the period, he said, the Zonal Lands Office had received 3,100 applications for title deeds and applications had already been worked on and forwarded to the Registrar of Title Deeds for processing and handing them over to relevant applicants.

On the difference between land and property taxes, Mr Mmassy said they had been receiving complaints from the residents that they were being taxed exorbitantly on properties because the land and property taxes were confusing them.

Responding to the complaints, Mbeya TRA Officer of Education and Taxpayer Services Serapio Wanda admitted failing to reach out to residents and provide education, saying they were using executive officers to collect tax.

The fifth phase government has been encouraging voluntary tax payment to boost the national economy.