Uganda: Court Orders Commissioner to Pay Shs 50 Million for Humiliating Doctor

Justice Oyuko Anthony Ojok has fined Kakonge Kambarage, the former Kabarole district resident commissioner Shs 50 million for humiliating a doctor.

Justice Ojok found Kambarage guilty of humiliating Dr Ephraim Basaliza, a senior veterinary doctor in Kabarole district when he ordered him to kneel down during a meeting between farmers and sub-county NAADS coordinators in 2009.

It all started after Kambarage instructed Dr Basaliza to tell a participant outside the meeting hall who was speaking loudly on phone during his speech to keep quiet.

Dr Basaliza left the room, but didn't pass on the instructions from Kambarage, which infuriated the RDC. He called the vet doctor to the front of the room and ordered him to kneel down for disobeying his orders, saying he had disobeyed President Yoweri Museveni.

Basaliza pleaded for forgiveness as some of the participants in the hall looked on in shock. Kambarage only allowed him to return to his seat after about thirty minutes.

As a result, Dr Basaliza dragged Kambarage, who is the incumbent commissioner for National Guidance in the Office of the Prime Minister, to the Uganda Human Rights Commission and Fort Portal High court for damages and compensation for the humiliation.

Basaliza said he had failed to report for duty because of the embarrassment caused to him by Kambarage. On Wednesday, Justice Oyuko Anthony Ojok found Kambarage guilty and ordered him to pay Basaliza Shs 50 million in general damages.

In his judgment, Justice Ojok said the actions of Kambarage constitute torture and cruelty. He noted that the victim was subjected to pain and humiliation in public. Kambarage is not new to controversy.

In 2009, a family in Kabarole sued him for illegal eviction from their family land. Kambarage is alleged to have ordered a resident, Alisen Kizza to vacate his family land in Bukwali village, even after court had established that Kizza was the rightful owner of the land.

In 2010, Kakonge was accused of shooting at a civilian, Fred Atugonza, a resident of Kigarama in Hoima district.

URN