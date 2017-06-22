22 June 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Coach Mpulula Seizes Bt Utd Equipment Over Unpaid Dues

By Elijah Phimbi

Suspended Blantyre United Coach Leo Mpulula has seized a team kit and balls as a way of forcing club management pay him his arrears.

Mpulula admitted the act but revealed he made thorough consultation before taking action.

"Before I made the decision to do so, I did consultations and I even consulted the National Coaches Association," Mpulula told a local radio on Wednesday.

Nyasa Times understands that the club later issued a K180,000 cheque which was given to Mpulula through Stuart Mbolembole who is one of the senior members of National Coaches Association.

Mpulula was suspended at Blantyre United due to poor run of form by the club.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports reaching Nyasa Times indicates that the Blantyre United Executive Committee has resolved to completely fire Mpulula.

On the other hand, club officials have refused to comment on the latest action of Mpulula in confiscating team equipment.

