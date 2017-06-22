African development challenges can best be solved by African solution, youthful billionaire South Africa-based Malawian prophet Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has told a US based online paper, panafricanvisions.com.

The exclusive interview comes barely a week after Nigeria's oldest private and independent newspaper, The Tribune, also granted the Prophet space in its publications.

In the interview with panafricanvisions.com, the Prophet--who is the president of the multi-billion worth Shepherd Bushiri Investments (SBI)--said Africa is a great continent with great potential. He added that opportunities are many and I think they will always be there.

"What I envision, of course, is an Africa with African solutions--be it politics, economics and social life. We need to sit down as a continent and build reasoned, African based solutions to our problems," he said.

The Prophet, who is popularly known as Major One, challenged young entrepreneurs in Africa not to be afraid of beginning small.

"After I began my ministry in Malawi, I realised that for a ministry to go far, I needed more money. Besides that, I am a father, a husband and a family man. I needed money to take care of my family.

"Using my small savings from personal endeavours, family assistance and well-wishers I ventured into farming. I was growing and selling maize on a family land--by the way, maize is Malawi's staple food. I started saving and investing every fortune I got from my maize sales. With days, my investments began to grow. These profits afforded me the opportunity to be where I am today. The key word is 'saving' and 'investing wisely," he said.

He reiterated that Men of God should lead in helping their congregants to understand that wealth creation is biblical and Christians should not be afraid or get dissuaded from engaging in business and investments venture.

"My congregants are heavily encouraged with my success in business. They see me as a source of hope and also the definition of succeeding in doing business even when you are a Christian.

"With the motto 'At ECG, We Don't Attract Billionaires, We Produce Billionaires', I aim to transfer knowledge and skills of doing business in my congregants through the Monday Evening Service called the Diplomatic Service. During this weekly service, I train my congregant on how to begin, grow and manage a business using Godly ways.

"I am telling you we are making unprecedented progress!" he said.

He further said that wealth comes from God because it's a blessing, a gift that we are all born with.

"What matters is to listen to God for He is the one who has the keys to unlock it for us. The key thing is PRAYER and hard work.

"I have never been involved in exploiting my church members. What they contribute to ECG is for the growth of the ministry--not my personal life. This is the reason I started venturing in business so that I do not meet my needs using money from church," he said.