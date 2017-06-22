Tanzania: Joyful Parents, Teachers Welcome Tanzanian Students Who Won Gold in U.S.

Dar es Salaam — It was around 22: 00 pm, on Wednesday when the three students from Feza International School Rashid Kikwete, Abdulrazak Nkamia and Abdalah Alsaedy landed at Julius Nyerere International Airport and welcomed by their parents and teachers.

Holding gifts, including cakes and flowers, the parents and relatives of the three, shouted praises following the honour the students have brought to themselves, their school and the country at large.

Former first lady, Mama Salma Kikwete, let the parents who were at the airport to welcome the victors, as one of them is her son.

After expressing her joy, Ms Kikwete said what the three have done proves that Tanzanians can also do wonders if given a chance.

"As a former first lady and a mother, I am proud to witness such achievements because it proves that our efforts towards provision of quality education are not futile," she said.

She said the feat should serve as a lesson to other students and schools.

Mr Hamza Salehe, a teacher from Feza International School, said the school is happy now they are enjoying the fruits after a hard work.

According to Abdulrazak Nkamia, son of Chemba MPO, Juma Nkamia, the completion was not simple because there were more than 1,200 students from 73 countries worldwide.

"It was not a simple task to accomplish, you can imagine how difficult it was to win against 1,200 competitors," he said.

The two Rashid Kikwete and Abdulrazak Nkamia won gold medal in arts category while Abdalah Alsaed won in a short film category in competition organised by GENIUS Olympiad.

The International Environmental Project Competition which is held in Oswego University US every year. It aims at promoting a global understanding of environmental issues and the achievement of sustainability through basic science, arts, creative writing, engineering, design, and business development.