22 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 47 Test Positive for Cholera in Nairobi

By Verah Okeyo

A cholera outbreak has been reported at Weston Hotel in Nairobi where some guests, including doctors, are attending a science conference.

Dr George Nyale, chairman of the conference, confirmed the outbreak, saying there is no cause for alarm.

A source who sought anonymity told the Nation that at least 47 people had tested positive for the disease.

The forum, called “The Kenya International Scientific Lung Health Conference”, is organised by the Ministry of Health.

It began on Tuesday and is scheduled to end on Friday.

