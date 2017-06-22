22 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Masai Communities Come Up With New Initiation Style

By Rajabu Athumani

Handeni — Masai communities in handeni District, Tanga region have come up with new style of upgrading girls into womanhood without performing female genital mutilation (FGM) on them.

Under this new style, a total of 540 girls from Masai communities in Misima and Kwamagome wards have been initiated without being cut.

Traditionally, for a Masai girl to pass into womanhood should undergo FGM.

Speaking at the ceremony to promote the girls, Dr Sarafina Mkuwa, Amref project manager, said in the six months which they have worked with Masai communities they have managed to save many girls from FGM.

She said in addition to saving them from the outdated rituals, the girls are also trained on various disciplines, including reproductive health and human rights.

"We have so far reached 540 girls, 270 other women, 50 circumcisers, 108 Morans and over 100 traditional elders. We have educated them on health issues and effects of FGM," she said.

A traditional leader, Karen Matema, said after being educated they established that FGM was bad and they have decided to change and abandon it for the wellbeing of their communities.

Ester Kereto, one of the girls who were initiated noted that many girls have died during or after FGM and they were now happy that the trend will end.

