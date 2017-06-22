Uganda: UPDF Captain Accused of Harassing Relatives Over Land

Captain Sedius Mugisha, a Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) officer is under the spotlight for allegedly using soldiers to harass his relatives in Rwobuyenje cell in Mbarara municipality.

The conflict is over a 20-acre-piece of land from which Mugisha wants to evict his relatives. The disputed land was left behind by Mugisha's great grandfather, the late Elisa Bikandema. Mugisha reportedly claims Bikandema passed on the land to him before he died in the early 1990's.

His relatives are now seeking protection from the 2nd division army leadership at Makenke Barracks and Mbarara resident district commissioner, Captain Martha Asiimwe.

Maisho Byamaka, one of the affected residents, says he has received death threats from the UPDF soldier on four different occasions. Benon Kajubi, another resident says Captain Mugisha has been conniving with junior officers at the UPDF 2nd division headquarters to threaten them.

Mbarara RDC, Asiimwe has confirmed receiving the complaints, adding that she has forwarded the matter to UPDF for possible intervention.

Major Peter Mugisa, the 2nd division army spokesperson, says they have already met the aggrieved residents. He however, says the accused officer is on duty in Somalia.

"What we found out is that, these are mere kind of wranglings. As you know, if at all people are contesting over a property, of course words can come out badly. But there is no any action and 'Captain', what he does , is follow the laws and approaches the authorities. Apart from the words that come out but even then this Captain is in Somalia, so unless it is remote controlled maybe but otherwise what we have advised them is that whoever is aggrieved should go to court", he said.

Our reporter was unable to establish contact with Captain Mugisha to hear his side of the story.

URN