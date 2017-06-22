Tanzania: Parents Urged to Fight Child Abuse

Mbeya — Parents and guardians in the country have been called on to support efforts made by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the fight against child abuse.

The call was made by Mbeya Social Development Officer Happiness Nania, when speaking to The Citizen about the participation of parents and guardians in the fight against child abuse.

She said the time had come for both the parents and the guardians without forgetting society to recognise the contribution made by the NGOs in the country in combating child abuse.

Ms Nania explained that to a considerable extent communities did not value the efforts made by nongovernmental organisations, which fueled child abuse in the country.

"It is upon the parents and society in general to join forces to fight against gender violence of any kind, including child abuse because we have been hearing in the media how children are abused, defiled and burned on the pretext of stealing money or vegetables," she said.

Earlier, Brac Maendeleo Manager Emmanuel Cliff engaged in child care for children aged three to five in the regio said in cooperation with the government they had realised that as a nation the importance of children and found out how they were denied opportunities and rights in various development projects in the country.

Mr Cliff noted that due to violations of children's rights, his institution had succeeded in offering opportunities to children through various projects, saying, for instance, they were taking care of up 2,400 children inMbeya and Dar es Salaam regions.