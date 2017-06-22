Tanzania: Tap the Potential of ICT Infrastructure in Place

opinion

The government of Tanzania constructed the national fibre optic cable network named as National ICT Broadband Backbone (NICTBB) with a view to achieving its ICT vision.

The backbone is managed and operated by the Tanzania Telecommunications Company Ltd (TTCL) on behalf of the government.

The infrastructure was meant to enhance usage of ICT applications for sustainable socio-economic development including implementation of e-government, e-learning, e-health, e-commerce and much more.

The NICTBB is operated as a wholesale business that is engaged in lease of capacity to Tanzania's licensed operators like mobile network operators, Internet service providers (ISPs), local television and radio stations, fixed network, fixed wireless voice and Data Service Providers.

Already the neighbouring countries are connected to the infrastructure through Tanzania's eight border points.

However, over 70 per cent of the infrastructure's business potential is not in use, according to experts who raise queries over the role of the national ICT policy and corresponding regulations to the development ICT businesses in the country.

They point out that in countries like Rwanda business entities and government institutions are legally bound to communicate electronically. They think NICTBB is still a white elephant due to a number of factors, including among others affordability, spread of technology and low level of ICT skills development.

Although there is a programme of e-government in Tanzania, it is little used.

All in all, existence of over 70 per cent unutilised potential of the ICT infrastructure is an opportunity for the Tanzania private sector by designing different applications which may be used to address social and economic problems.

The rise in crime, including the recent senseless killings is one of the issues which need the use of modern technology to combat them.

Let us use the potential of available ICT infrastructure for development.

GIVE WOMEN RIGHT TO LAND

The Land Act, 1999 provides for adult men and women the right to acquire, hold, use and deal in land to the same extent and subject to the same restrictions. But it is not so in many parts of the country as most of the land is in the hands of men.

A study conducted by ActionAid in Singida Urban District recently shows that only 21 per cent of women there, most of whom are single, own land. Even the size of land owned by the few women is not all that much, for it just ranges between 0.5 and 2.5 acres.

Although the number of women surpasses that of men, as far as land ownership is concerned, they still lag behind even, much as the law provides for equality in land ownership.

This situation can be attributed to the domination of men over women in such a way that women are considered inferior.

As Tanzania is a signatory to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (Cedaw), 1976, and as it strives for 50:50 gender representation in Parliament it is time we put into practice what we have undertaken to fulfil as a nation. So, let women access land right in the same way as men.