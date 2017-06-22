Democratic Alliance ward councillor Xolile Gwangxu was shot dead in Philippi East after wrapping up a meeting, a Cape Town official said on Thursday.

Gwangxu held a meeting at his office in a local community hall on Wednesday night and stood outside afterward to chat with a group of colleagues, said safety and security mayoral committee member JP Smith.

"He was busy laughing and talking. Someone walked up him and shot him point blank in the head. He died on the scene."

DA MP Tandeka Gqada, who was also at the meeting, said she had been too traumatised to sleep after seeing Gwangxu fall to the ground.

They did not see the shooter clearly because he had a hood on. The group fled for their lives after the shots were fired.

"He [the shooter] said nothing. He didn't take anything [of ours]. He shot him and just walked away. He only started running when the community came out."

Western Cape police confirmed a man in his 40s was shot dead around 20:00 in front of the Philippi East community hall in Ntloyiya Street.

Captain FC van Wyk said no arrests had yet been made.

The city was offering a R50 000 reward for any information that led to the arrest and successful conviction of the shooter.

While Gqada did not want to speculate on whether the shooting was politically motivated, she said: "If it was political, he would have killed all of us."

It seemed the shooter had specifically been waiting for or targeting Gwangxu.

Smith said the city's special investigation unit [SIU] was supporting police.

"We want to make sure there are consequences for this incident and we are not leaving it to chance. The SIU has been very good at holding people to account."

Smith, who had known Gwangxu for almost 20 years, described the councillor as loyal and hardworking.

"He had a good heart and I worked with him so I was really shocked. He survived a major illness years ago only to have this happen to him."

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille said he had been a councillor eight years.

"He served with distinction with the matters of the community always close to his heart. This is a tremendous loss to the city. We have been robbed of a great community leader."

DA leader Mmusi Maimane also remembered the councillor, posting a message on his Facebook page.

"He was a great South African who served his community with passion and pride. May he Rest In Peace."

De Lille also extended her condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of African National Congress councillor Templeton Mgxekeni, who died in hospital on Wednesday night after being critically ill for the past few months.

Mgxekeni was a ward councillor for Nyanga and served for 13 years.

