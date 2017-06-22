Mauritius: Ensuring Sustainable Development Through Climate-Resilient Business Action Plan

press release

Making businesses disaster and climate resilient by designing a disaster risk reduction plan for business was the focus of a workshop which opened this morning at Le Voilà Hotel in Bagatelle.

The two-day workshop which is organised at the initiative of the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Centre, in collaboration with the United Nations International Strategy for Disaster Reduction office, aims at sensitising businesses on monitoring and evaluating of disaster and climate resilient business action plan. In addition to providing participants with the opportunity to identify priority actions and share good practices in disaster risk reduction, the workshop also expounds on how risk sensitive investments help to prevent the creation of new risks and contribute to strengthen the profitability and sustainability of an organisation.

The following themes will be discussed during the workshop: understanding disaster risk reduction trends and frameworks; current and future risk for businesses to map threats and opportunities; the impact of disaster and climate risk on businesses; the disaster Risk Reduction Plan for business; and the disaster and climate resilient business in action, with a view to helping businesses to develop smart indicators for future investment.

In an address at the opening ceremony, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Social Security, National Solidarity, and Environment and Sustainable Development, Mrs Nema Devi Goorah, recalled the need for both private and public sectors to work together on disaster reduction and risk management activities to ensure the sustainability development efforts and reduce loss of life.

She further added that, in its endeavour to better manage disasters risks, Mauritius stands guided by the Sendai Framework. Even though the challenges are huge for Mauritius in terms of hazards we are continuing to build resilience against disasters.

The implementation of an Early Warning and Emergency Alert System (EWEAS) project, designed to improve regional infrastructure, policies and protocols to strengthen our capacity to predict and prepare for emergencies and natural hazards, thereby improving resilience and disaster reducing risks and losses, is expected to start this year, she said.

Mauritius is committed to develop a National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Policy, Strategic Framework and Action Plan. An Early Warning is being implemented to provide accurate and timely advice to the public and key stakeholders in case of disasters, said Mrs Goorah.