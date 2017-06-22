Rwanda: Misigaro to Grace Beauty for Ashes Concert

US-based Rwandan gospel singer, songwriter, and worship leader Adrien Misigaro is set to perform live in Kigali next month.

Misigaro, along with local gospel sensation Aime Uwimana, are the only artistes who will perform at Beauty for Ashes' Renaissance concert on July 9 at Serena Hotel Kigali.

He is among the fast rising Rwandan gospel artistes, who have taken the country's growing music scene by storm.

The singer's fans at the concert should expect to be treated to some of his biggest hits like Ntacyo nzaba, Nkwite nde, Twarahuye and Mfite impanvu, among others.

This will be his first performance in the country, having started his music career in the United States of America, where he has been for close to 10 years. The singer is also a talented instrumentalist, with incredible skills on the piano and guitar.

The concert is meant to unveil Beauty For Ashes new album, dubbed Renaissance, recorded in the last half of 2016 and concluded this year.

Olivier Kavutse, the leader of Beauty for Ashes band, told The New Times in an interview, that Beauty for Ashes is ready to give the best and are currently busy with rehearsals: "It is going to be a great production, great music, and new style," he said.