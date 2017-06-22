22 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Busingye Urges Court Bailiffs, Notaries on Integrity

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Francis Byaruhanga

Justice minister Johnston Busingye has called on court bailiffs and notaries to avoid temptation of corruption while executing their duties.

Busingye was on Tuesday presiding over the swearing in ceremony of 150 professional and non-professional bailiffs and 19 sector notaries.

"Rwanda is governed by the rule of law; executing judgements is part of justice. Make sure court judgements are executed as required," Busingye said.

He added that many litigants keep appealing until they exhaust all administrative levels, describing this as delaying tactics.

"Let me hope that you have brought new energy to enforce those cases that have not been executed," he told the bailiffs, reminding them of the disciplinary measures that would be meted out in cases of negligence of duty.

The minister urged the notaries to apply their intelligence, professional ethics and due diligence in doing their work.

Some notary work is at the sector level such as changing of names and other civil status registration.

"Act with integrity as you provide those services to the citizens to avoid being sued unnecessarily for your errors and negligence," he said.

Christine Murerwa, the director of public legal and service unit at the Ministry of Justice, said most of the cases pending execution were delivered by Gacaca.

She said out of two million Gacaca verdicts, only 60 cases were executed.

Patrick Mazimpaka, Kimihurura Sector executive secretary, who was sworn in as a notary, said he would do his best to serve citizens diligently.

Edward Rwagatare, a bailiff, said part of the reasons cases delay to be executed is because some local leaders delay to sign off the documents.

The Ministry of Justice has over 400 registered professional court bailiffs and 2,627 non-professional court bailiffs.

Rwanda

Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda Risk Losing U.S.'s AGOA Deal

Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda risk losing access to the American market through the African Growth and Opportunity Act… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.