Rwanda: Busingye Urges Court Bailiffs, Notaries on Integrity

Justice minister Johnston Busingye has called on court bailiffs and notaries to avoid temptation of corruption while executing their duties.

Busingye was on Tuesday presiding over the swearing in ceremony of 150 professional and non-professional bailiffs and 19 sector notaries.

"Rwanda is governed by the rule of law; executing judgements is part of justice. Make sure court judgements are executed as required," Busingye said.

He added that many litigants keep appealing until they exhaust all administrative levels, describing this as delaying tactics.

"Let me hope that you have brought new energy to enforce those cases that have not been executed," he told the bailiffs, reminding them of the disciplinary measures that would be meted out in cases of negligence of duty.

The minister urged the notaries to apply their intelligence, professional ethics and due diligence in doing their work.

Some notary work is at the sector level such as changing of names and other civil status registration.

"Act with integrity as you provide those services to the citizens to avoid being sued unnecessarily for your errors and negligence," he said.

Christine Murerwa, the director of public legal and service unit at the Ministry of Justice, said most of the cases pending execution were delivered by Gacaca.

She said out of two million Gacaca verdicts, only 60 cases were executed.

Patrick Mazimpaka, Kimihurura Sector executive secretary, who was sworn in as a notary, said he would do his best to serve citizens diligently.

Edward Rwagatare, a bailiff, said part of the reasons cases delay to be executed is because some local leaders delay to sign off the documents.

The Ministry of Justice has over 400 registered professional court bailiffs and 2,627 non-professional court bailiffs.