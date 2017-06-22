Rwanda: Rider Niyonshuti Eyes National Title Defence

Rwanda's most successful cyclist Adrien Niyonshuti has said he is in high spirits ahead of this year's National Championship, which is scheduled for this weekend. The National Championships is the fourth race on the Rwanda Cycling Cup calendar.

The Dimension Data World Tour team rider jetted into the country on Sunday from Italy and immediately headed to his home district of Rwamagana where he has a cycling academy. He is currently training with Les Amis Sportif de Rwamagana as he aims to defend his Individual Time Trial (ITT) title.

The National Championships will kick off this Saturday with the Individual Time Trial in Nyamata town, Bugesera District attracting three categories namely; Juniors, Elites and U23 as well as women.

The juniors will do two laps of 12.5 kilometres covering a distance of 25 kilometres, same distance as the women, while the elite men & U23 will peddle 20.9 kilometres over two laps covering 41.8 kilometres.

Niyonshuti won last year's edition after covering the 40.6 kilometres in 54 minutes and 17 seconds beating his closest rival Valens Ndayisenga by two minutes and 32 seconds, while Bonaventure Uwizeyimana finished third.

Speaking to Times Sport on Tuesday, Niyonshuti, who is fresh from competing in two World Tour races, namely; Critérium du Dauphiné and Tour de Romandie, said that he is optimistic to successfully defend his title.

"I really feel good and ready to defend my Individual Time Trial title. I have been following the progress of some of young boys here and I expect a tough challenge and the fact that Valens is here, makes the race even tougher," he admitted.

The 30-year old two-time Olympian added: "But I have had a good time with my club at Tour Critérium du Dauphiné and Tour de Romandie, which was a good way to prepare and I am only waiting for Saturday."

Meanwhile, two-time and reigning Tour du Rwanda champion Ndayisenga, who currently rides for Austria's Tirol Cycling team, arrived in the country on Tuesday evening ahead of the weekend race.

On Sunday, the riders will compete in the road race that will start from Ngoma town, in the Eastern Province heading to the City of Kigali.

Bonaventure Uwizeyimana, currently featuring for Canada's Lowestrates.Ca cycling team as a guest rider, is the reigning champion in this category. However, he will not come to defend his title.

Saturday

National Championship

Individual Time Trial - Nyamata

Juniors: 12.5kmx2=25km

Elites & U23: 20.9kmx2=41.8km

Women: 12.5kmx2=25km

Sunday

Road Race: Ngoma-Kigali+circuit

Juniors: Ngoma-Kigali 99.5km

Elite&U23: Ngoma-Kigali+ circuit (7 laps) 99.5km+ (12.5x7) =187km

Women: Ngoma-Kigali: 99.5km