Namibia: This Fight Will Be the Highlight of My Boxing Career - Uushona

The World Boxing Federation (WBF) World Welterweight Champion Bethuel 'Tyson' Uushona will make the first defence of his title against Russian challenger Roman Belaev, on 30 June at the Ramatex Hall.

The 12 round fight between the two will be the main fight on the cards of the the Salute Boxing Academy boxing bonanza which will run under the theme "Defending My National Pride"

The theme is in line with the recent working together signed agreement between Salute Boxing Academy and the Khomas Regional Forum of the Nationhood and National Pride (NNP) Campaign

Uushona in an interview this week said that since it is his first fight this year, he has had some time to train hard since January. Initially the fight had been postponed, but with the announcement of the fight recently the Namibian will have chance to take on the Russian.

"I am exited and ready. We all know Russian fighters are tough opponents, but as you know we are all professional fighters, and when the bell goes off on fight night, it will be the two of us in the ring. All I can say is may the best fighter win," he said.

Uushona said he is prepared for the fight and promised fans who attend an unforgettable experience as he feels this is set to be his best performance of his boxing career.

Currently Uushona under his belt has 41 fights, 35 wins, 5 loses, while his Russian opponent, Belaev has 18 Fights, 16 wins and 2 loses.

Meanwhile, in other matches on the night,Lukas "The Demolisher" Ndafoluma will take on Barend Van Rooyen from South Africa for the vacant IBO All Africa middleweight Title, plus two national titles will be on the line.

The other fights are as follows:

Fly weight 6 Rounds (50.8kg): Japhet "masterio" Amukwa (NAM) vs Anyway Katunga (ZIM)

Flyweight 6 Rounds (50.8kg): Immanuel "Imms" Joseph (NAM) vs Aubrey Masamba (MAL)

Junior Lightweight 6 Rounds (58.90 Kg): Nathanael 'Iron fists' Sebastian (NAM) vs Johannes Niingoti (NAM)

Super bantamweight 8 Rounds (55.30): Joseph "smokey" Hilongwa (NAM) vs Robert Kachiza (MAL)

Junior Middlewight National Title 10 Rounds (69.85kg): Vakufilapo 'Cowboy' Nashivela (NAM) vs Simeon Shafodino (NAM)

Junior Lightweight 10 Rounds National Title (58.90Kg): David "Opuwo flash" Shinuna (NAM) vs Immanuel " engel"Andeleki (NAM)

The tickets for the fights are available at Computicket outlets in Shoprite and Checkers country wide.