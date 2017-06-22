Zimbabwe: Sables Leave for Senegal

The Zimbabwe senior rugby team left the country yesterday confident ahead of the crucial Rugby Africa Gold Cup opening match against Senegal in Dakar.

The Sables, led by Harare Sports Club prop Denford Mutamangira, have a mixture of youth and experience. Zimbabwe rugby team manager Sam Samu was confident they will do well on Saturday.

"We have prepared well and everything went on well, we are happy that we do not have any casualties and everyone is ready. "Everyone from the team which was announced earlier is available so we are looking forward to a great game. We are hopeful that we will have at least four tries and we will be able to take the game to our opponents," said Samu.

Coach Cyprian Mandenge named a strong side for the Africa Cup which also serves as a 2019 World Cup qualifier.

The 30-member squad has seven foreign-based players, South Africa-based Lawrence Cleminson, Witness Mandizha, Connor Pritchard, Hilton Mudariki, Brian Nyaude, Biselele Tshamala and Germany-based Ngoni Chibuwe.

Sables squad for Senegal

Forwards: Denford Mutamangira, Lawrence Cleminson, Irvine Nduwa, Brian Makamure, Tolerance Zishe, Graham Cochran, Brian Nyaude, Witness Mandizha, Fortune Chipendo, Takudzwa Mandiwanza, Connor Pritchard, Biselele Tshamala, Osborne Muhambi

Backs: Hilton Mudariki, Makwanya, Lenience Tambwera, Daniel Capsopoulos, Boyd Rouse, Ngoni Chibuwe, Stephan Hunduza, Takudzwa Kumadiro, Tadius Hwata, Tarisai Mugariri

Head coach: Cyprian Mandenge

Team manager: Sam Samu

Physiotherapist: Abigail Mnikwa