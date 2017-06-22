22 June 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zinara Boss Suspended

Photo: The Herald
Road construction in Zimbabwe (file photo).

The Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) has suspended its finance director, Mr Simon Taranhike, with immediate effect.

Details on his suspension were still sketchy last night.

Zinara chief executive officer Engineer Nancy Masiyiwa Chamisa confirmed Mr Taranhike's suspension, but could not give further details on the matter.

"Yes it is true, but I do not think I can release any information until a full investigation has been done. I am waiting for the full investigations to be done," she said.

Reliable sources, however, said Mr Taranhike "was suspected to be linked to non-adherence to prescribed processes and pro- cedures".

