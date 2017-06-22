Two men from Bulawayo have been arrested for allegedly killing a motorist who almost ran over one of them near Lobengula Primary School in Mzilikazi suburb. Chikomborero Zhakata almost knocked down Brian Chibeke (17) of Makokoba suburb with his Honda Fit last month when he was driving towards Lobengula Primary School at around 8PM.

A court heard that Zhakata stopped his car and tried to apologise to Chibeke.

This did not go down well with Chibeke who teamed up with his friend Blessing Nyathi (32) and brutally attacked him.

Nyathi and Chibeke allegedly savagely punched Zhakata on his face before smashing his car windscreen. Zhakata sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where he was admitted for almost a month and died in the Intensive Care Unit on Saturday last week.

Nyathi and Chibeke appeared before magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya facing murder charge.

The pair was not asked to plead, but was remanded in custody to July 4.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on May 18 at around 8PM, the pair allegedly assaulted Zhakata after he almost ran over Chibeke.

"The accused persons assaulted the deceased on the face and on the mouth several times before they broke the deceased's car windscreen. The deceased sustained a swollen face, eyes and mouth and was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where he later died on June 17," said Mr Dlodlo.

"A post mortem report revealed that the deceased died due to injuries that he sustained when he was beaten by the two accused persons."

Mr Dlodlo said a medical report will be produced in court as evidence.