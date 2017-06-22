Kenya: TSC Transfers Five Teachers Beaten By Pupils in Samburu

TSC has transferred five female teachers who were attacked by their Standard Six pupils in Samburu County.

Speaking Thursday at Wild Waters in Mombasa during a headteachers' meeting, Teachers Service Commission Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia said the Kirimoni Primary School teachers have been removed from the hostile area and deployed to safer schools.

"Nobody is going to cane our teachers and we remain silent because when someone canes a teacher he has caned TSC.

"I want to assure you that TSC has moved those teachers to other schools and our county director has instructions to deploy them to a school that is safer for them because we must recognise the worth of our teachers," said Mrs Macharia.

IMPROVE EDUCATION

She said even as the commission works with the government in improving the quality of education it will ensure that the "security of our teachers is provided".

"Even as we care for our little ones we must be assured of our support to our employees. How can students cane teachers?" she wondered.

Mrs Macharia said the commission will by all means possible protect its employees and safeguard their dignity.

"We shall take care our teachers. We are taking every step... and be assure of full support in ensuring that you are in a better working environment," she said.

KSSHA APPEAL

Her comments came after the Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (KSSHA) chairman Indimuli Kahi appealed for the security of teachers saying the recent incident was horrifying.

Mr Kahi said principals are worried when their teachers are attacked.

"When a teachers is attacked it means that the principal is the next in line.

"If it were a principal or a teacher who had caned the pupils there could be an outcry thus we need equal treatment," he said.