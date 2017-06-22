22 June 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Councillor, Two Others Arrested Over Stock Theft

By Adam Hartman

Usakos Town Council management committee member Tuhafeni Haufiku and two others appeared in court at the town yesterday over stock theft.

They were arrested on Tuesday, a day after Henties Bay mayor Herman Honeb appeared in court on similar charges.

Haufiku, Wilhelm Classen and Otto Tsuseb made their first appearance in the Usakos Magistrate's Court, and were released on N$600 bail each.

Their case was postponed to 20 July to allow for further investigations, and for them to get legal representation.

The Namibian understands that Haufiku allegedly bought two goats which may have been stolen by the other two suspects.

He received them without the necessary documentation and permits to ensure that the transaction was legal.

He was, therefore, allegedly in possession of stolen livestock.

Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi confirmed the matter, and said either Classen or Tsuseb worked on a farm near Usakos, where they found two stray goats.

Classen and Tsuseb then allegedly sold the goats to Haufiku without the necessary permits.

The total value of the animals was estimated at N$1 600.

The goats were recovered after the arrests, and the real owner is being sought, Kanguatjivi said.

