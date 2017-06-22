22 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: AP Officer Shoots Two Colleagues Dead in Baringo

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Florah Koech

An administration police officer is on the run after he turned his gun on his colleagues, killing two and injuring another in Baringo South.

Baringo County administration police boss Robinson Ndiwa said the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unknown.

Mr Ndiwa said a hunt was on for the rogue officer.

He said the injured officer was taken to a Nakuru hospital.

Tension is high in the area, with fears that the armed officer may return and target more people. But the AP commandant stressed that the situation was under control.

"We have deployed more officers to beef up security and search for the armed officer, who is suspected to be holed up in the bushes," said Mr Ndiwa.

The officers were among hundreds of others deployed in the insecurity-prone areas of Baringo North and South Sub-Counties to flush out armed bandits wreaking havoc in the region.

The killings came barely two weeks after a General Service Unit officer and a reservist on patrol were seriously injured when they were shot by armed bandits.

Kenya

'Eating' Kenya's Standard Gauge Railway

As the stories on the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) recently launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta continued to bubble -… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.