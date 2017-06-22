An administration police officer is on the run after he turned his gun on his colleagues, killing two and injuring another in Baringo South.

Baringo County administration police boss Robinson Ndiwa said the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unknown.

Mr Ndiwa said a hunt was on for the rogue officer.

He said the injured officer was taken to a Nakuru hospital.

Tension is high in the area, with fears that the armed officer may return and target more people. But the AP commandant stressed that the situation was under control.

"We have deployed more officers to beef up security and search for the armed officer, who is suspected to be holed up in the bushes," said Mr Ndiwa.

The officers were among hundreds of others deployed in the insecurity-prone areas of Baringo North and South Sub-Counties to flush out armed bandits wreaking havoc in the region.

The killings came barely two weeks after a General Service Unit officer and a reservist on patrol were seriously injured when they were shot by armed bandits.