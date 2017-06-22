Ethiopia: Chinese FM to Visit Ethiopia, Jordan, Lebanon

Beijing — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay an official visit to Ethiopia and the African Union (AU) Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Jordan and Lebanon from June 20 to 23, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Tuesday.

Wang will also attend the opening ceremony of a China-Africa high-level dialogue on poverty reduction and development as well as a think tank forum, according to Geng.

Wang is visiting at the invitation of Ethiopian Foreign Affairs Minister Workneh Gebeyehu, the Chairperson of the AU Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, Jordan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi and Lebanon's Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, said Geng.