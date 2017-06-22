Angola: National Police Encourages 'Safe Elections'

Luanda — Angolan National Police will release positive messages and encourage voters to behave in an orderly and civic way under a project called "Safe Elections."

This initiative is from the Ministry of Interior.

The first step was taken Wednesday, in Luanda, with the kick off the project, by the General Commander of National Police, Ambrosio de Lemos. The Police chief flanked by the president of the National Electoral Commission (CNE), André da Silva Neto.

Ambrosio de Lemos stressed the staff's readiness to secure the general elections on August 23 and, later, the inauguration of the new government.

He said that the police have the duty and the right to ensure that the electoral process takes place in a harmonious environment of peace and tolerance.

According to Ambrósio de Lemos, elections are a democracy exercise. To him the messages that will be conveyed have to be of peace.