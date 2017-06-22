South Africa: Lenasia Celebrates International Day of Yoga

"It is not limited to any religion and can be practiced by all" says India's Consul General

South Africans, young and old, came together to celebrate International Yoga Day at the Lenasia Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The UN General Assembly, on 11 December 2014, adopted a resolution commemorating 21 June as the International Day of Yoga. The day is celebrated worldwide as a means to promote Yoga as well as exercise and healthy living.

Speaking to those that attended the yoga session, Dr KJ Srinivasa, the Consul General of India, said: "Yoga is a way of life. It is good for both your physical and mental well being. It is not limited to any religion and can be practised by all."